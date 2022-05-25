Firefighters will monitor winds as Perins Peak Fire containment work near Durango proceeds

DURANGO – The Perins Peak Fire has been downsized a bit by fire managers, to 100 acres, but fire officials say that despite progress made on establishing fire lines and the expected arrival of additional crews they aren’t taking any chances.

Fire officials said in an online update Wednesday night that evacuation orders remain in effect despite the fact the fire did not spread.

The fire began Tuesday afternoon two miles west of Durango on Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Parks and Wildlife lands and quickly spread to what was first estimated at 105 acres.

On Wednesday fire managers determined it was just a bit smaller at 100 acres. Wednesday night, however, the Inciweb interagency information website listed the size as 102 acres.

No cause has yet been determined.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation and is suspected to be a human-caused ignition," a Bureau of Land Management news release stated Wednesday.

Fire managers said the fire can only be reached on foot.

“The #PerinsPeakFire saw no growth today, and has been mapped at 100 acres,” said an update credited to the BLM - Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit, La Plata County Government and Durango Fire & Rescue.

“Ground crews made progress putting in direct containment line with support of helicopters and single engine air tankers,” the release said. “Two additional interagency hotshot crews and multiple other resources will be arriving in tomorrow. The fire is being supported by and coordinated with partners across multiple agencies and jurisdictions.”

Fire managers said the threat of the blaze becoming more active “still exists as a result of heavy, dry fuels and continued dry weather.”

On Wednesday crews reported on the Inciweb site there was “moderate fire behavior with uphill runs and some short-range spotting.”

Information posted on the Inciweb site also indicates that winds may be a factor Thursday and beyond.

“Winds begin shifting to southwest and increasing (Thursday),” fire managers said when assessing the fire's outlook.They said a fire weather watch was "issued for Friday/Saturday, potentially through the weekend and into early next week for low humidity and strong southwest winds.”

Fire managers projected that winds will next begin shifting westward, “which will test control lines on the east flank of the fire. Significant shale outcrops exist which will slow spread of the fire to the east.”

Trails closed, drones banned and pre-evac orders still in effect

Pre-evacuation orders established Tuesday when the fire was rapidly spreading are still in place, fire officials said.

Areas affected are:

• County Road 208 and the Dry Fork and Rock Ridge subdivisions

• County Road 206 to Highway 160.

Go to the La Plata County website or call 970-385-8700 for additional information. Authorities on Tuesday advised people to go to https://tinyurl.com/bdcv9s6a to find a map and information on pre-evacuations.

Fire managers reminded the public that Durango‘s city government has closed access to the Overend Mountain Park and Twin Buttes trails to allow emergency workers to have unfettered access if needed. The existing seasonal closure of Colorado Parks and Wildlife - Durango Perins Peak State Wildlife Area is also in effect.

“USDA Forest Service - San Juan National Forest Junction Creek Campground remains open and outside of the pre-evacuation area,” the release said.

They also noted that the fire scene is a no-fly area for drones, which interfere with aerial firefighting operations.

