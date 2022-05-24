Perins Peak Fire northwest of Durango has charred 105 acres; pre-evacuation plans posted

DURANGO — Firefighters were keeping a close eye overnight on the Perins Peak Fire, which broke out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near Durango, Colorado, and by 8 p.m. had grown to just over 100 acres.

The wildfire was zero percent contained according to an update around 8 p.m. Tuesday on the airnow.gov website, which tracks wildfires, air quality monitors and smoke plumes via an interactive map.

A Facebook post by Durango Fire & Rescue Tuesday afternoon said the fire was being fought with air resources. An evening post sought to reassure Durango residents.

"Air resources beginning to shut down for the night. Will continue in the morning," the post at about 9:30 p.m. stated. "Durango should expect smoke to settle down into the city tonight. The fire is currently NOT running towards the city. Crews are prepping for fire operations tomorrow."

La Plata County's government and emergency service responders have a lot of experience with online updates, honed in part during the 416 Fire, which burned from June 1 to July 31 2018. Agencies were hard at work providing the community with updates and access to online pre-evacuation area information.

“The fire was last mapped at 105 acres and fire behavior has calmed significantly,” according to an update Tuesday evening on the La Plata County Government Facebook page. “The fire burned from the bottom of the Rock Ridge Trail to the top of Perins Peak, and has reached the Lightner Creek Fire scar from 2017.”

The unit leading the fight against the wildland blaze is the San Juan Type 3 Team.

“Responding agencies include Durango Fire Protection District, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management,” the La Plata County Government Facebook page said. “A Type 3 helicopter is actively engaged as well as four air tankers. A Type 1 helicopter is en route as well. “

Authorities posting online updates advise people to go to https://tinyurl.com/bdcv9s6a to find a map and information on pre-evacuations.

A La Plata County Government update said a fire investigator is determining what caused the blaze.

“Residents can expect to see smoke and flames throughout the night,” the update noted. “Firefighters will remain in the area.”

Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch posted an early image of the fire around 6:30 p.m. according to the post’s Facebook time stamp, when the fire size was noted as being 20 acres.

Later that agency said the fire was “burning west of Durango on Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Parks and Wildlife land.”

“According to La Plata County Government, a pre-evacuation notice has been ordered for County Road 208 and the Dry Fork and Rock Ridge subdivisions as well as County Road 206 to Highway 160,” the Durango Interagency Fire Dispatch page posted around 8:30 p.m. “Trail access has been closed to Overend Mountain Park, Twin Buttes, and Perins State Wildlife Area.”

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

