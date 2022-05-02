San Juan County's COVID cases up 54.5%; New Mexico cases surge 10.6%

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.6% as 1,311 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,185 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

New Mexico ranked 30th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows.

San Juan County reported 51 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 33 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,828 cases and 748 deaths.

In New Mexico, 57 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 32 people were reported dead.

A total of 522,329 people in New Mexico have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 7,499 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 81,365,218 people have tested positive and 993,733 people have died.

Within New Mexico, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Harding County with 320 cases per 100,000 per week; Cibola County with 187; and De Baca County with 172. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Bernalillo County, with 451 cases; Santa Fe County, with 171 cases; and Doña Ana County, with 138. Weekly case counts rose in 19 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Doña Ana, Bernalillo and Rio Arriba counties.

In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 8.9% from the week before, with 381,004 cases reported. With 0.63% of the country's population, New Mexico had 0.34% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 41 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

New Mexico ranked 9th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 87.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, New Mexico reported administering another 22,238 vaccine doses, including 4,164 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 27,073 vaccine doses, including 4,447 first doses. In all, New Mexico reported it has administered 3,940,305 total doses.

Across New Mexico, cases fell in 13 counties, with the best declines in Sierra County, with -4 cases from 5 a week earlier; in Roosevelt County, with 5 cases from 11; and in Socorro County, with 0 cases from 6.

New Mexico's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 1.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 258

The week before that: 298

Four weeks ago: 305

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 43,243

The week before that: 39,428

Four weeks ago: 37,216

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 34 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

