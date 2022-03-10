Snow closes many public school campuses, San Juan College on Thursday in Farmington area

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Inclement weather has closed the San Juan College campus as well as school campuses in Farmington and Aztec and in the Central Consolidated School District.

San Juan College said online and remote learning classes will be held an usual, according to college spokesperson Rhonda Schaefer.

"Students should check their Canvas Syllabus for instructions regarding inclement weather," she said via email Thursday morning. "Check the San Juan College Facebook page and website for any further updates."

While online and hybrid-Zoom classes are still on, college employees are advised to check their faculty email system for updates, the college's Facebook page said.

"Farmington Municipal Schools will now shift to Remote Learning for the day, beginning at their regularly scheduled time, on Thursday, March 10, 2022," the district's Facebook page reported. "There will be no meal service at Apache Elementary today."

The district's Inclement Weather Procedures policy is in place now.

Two other school districts were also affected.

"Due to current weather conditions the AMSD will shift to a remote learning day today March 10, 2022," Aztec Municipal School District reported on the Aztec High website.

The Central Consolidated School District switched to remote learning for the day after originally announcing it was going to a two-hour delay. The district also announced that its grab-and-go meals would be unavailable at the bad weather bus stops.

The Bloomfield School District announced that the March 10 Baseball Tournament was moved to a 1 p.m. start time. Check the district Facebook page for updates.

San Juan County offices are not affected.

"It’s all business as usual at the County, and we have had people trickling in for the tax exemption event," County spokesman Devin Neeley said.

"City Offices have closed for the day, Thursday, March 10," the City of Aztec announced.

The Daily Times will move a more detailed weather forecast story later Thursday.

