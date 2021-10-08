Body found in fire-damaged home; investigators do not suspect foul play

FARMINGTON – Fire investigators have not released the identity of a person who was found dead Thursday inside a fire-damaged home on NM 511 in the area of Road 4050 near Navajo Lake State Park.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, but do suspect the fire caused the person’s death. The fire had burned itself out by the time a relative checking on the occupant entered the structure and found the person’s body, according to a county news release.

San Juan County Fire & Rescue was dispatched Thursday afternoon "to reports of a deceased individual and signs of a fire in the residence of the individual,” according to a news release by county spokesman Devin Neeley.

"Crews arrived to find signs of a fire that burned the interior of the residence sometime early Thursday morning," the release stated. "The fire burned itself out, but not before likely causing the death of the resident.”

The San Juan County Joint Fire & Explosion Investigation Task Force is handling the investigation.

