San Juan County in 'turquoise' level — here's what it means for businesses and sports

Matt Hollinshead
Farmington Daily Times
FARMINGTON — San Juan County reached the highly-anticipated turquoise-colored restriction level as of Wednesday, which will do even more for the area’s small business and sports scenes.

For businesses

Under the turquoise level, restaurants are allowed 75% capacity for both indoor and outdoor dining. Essential retail spaces and close-contact spaces are allowed 75% capacity.

Places of lodging that complete “New Mexico Safe Certified” training do not have to adhere to maximum capacity restrictions. All other places of lodging will be allowed 50% capacity, and vacation rentals will be allowed a maximum of 15 guests.

For high school sports

Outdoor high school sports events like football are allowed 75% fan capacity, while indoor sports events like basketball are allowed 33% fan capacity.

Outdoor recreational facilities are allowed 75% capacity under the turquoise level, while indoor recreation facilities are allowed 50% capacity.

As of Wednesday’s New Mexico Department of Health “red to green” update, which highlights the previous two weeks, San Juan County’s averaged just four positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of 1.31%.

New Mexico COVID-19 statistics and restriction map

