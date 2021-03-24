San Juan County in 'turquoise' level — here's what it means for businesses and sports
FARMINGTON — San Juan County reached the highly-anticipated turquoise-colored restriction level as of Wednesday, which will do even more for the area’s small business and sports scenes.
For businesses
Under the turquoise level, restaurants are allowed 75% capacity for both indoor and outdoor dining. Essential retail spaces and close-contact spaces are allowed 75% capacity.
Places of lodging that complete “New Mexico Safe Certified” training do not have to adhere to maximum capacity restrictions. All other places of lodging will be allowed 50% capacity, and vacation rentals will be allowed a maximum of 15 guests.
San Juan County COVID-19 vaccine tracker:21% of people fully vaccinated
For high school sports
Outdoor high school sports events like football are allowed 75% fan capacity, while indoor sports events like basketball are allowed 33% fan capacity.
Outdoor recreational facilities are allowed 75% capacity under the turquoise level, while indoor recreation facilities are allowed 50% capacity.
As of Wednesday’s New Mexico Department of Health “red to green” update, which highlights the previous two weeks, San Juan County’s averaged just four positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of 1.31%.