Calendar of events for Sept. 7 through Sept. 13

Farmington Daily Times

The Four Corners Film Festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7; 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; and 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Totah Theater, 315 W. Main St, in downtown Farmington. The event includes screenings, panels and other events. Call 505-386-0115 for ticket information.

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

“The Sun, the Moon, and You,” a program counting down to the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at the E3 Children’s Museum, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-2279.

The Bloomfield Growers Market takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 in Bishop Square Park at the corner of 1st Street and Broadway Avenue in Bloomfield. Email bloomfieldgrowersmarket@gmail.com for more information.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The sixth annual Astronomy Festival will take place at Chaco Culture National Historic Park, Road 7950 near Nageezi, throughout the day and night on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. The event includes guest speakers and nighttime star-gazing sessions with telescopes. Free with paid park admission. Call 505-786-7014.

The Unison Festival takes place from 3 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Tico Time River Resort ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. Visit unisonfest.com for tickets and a schedule.

The Four Corners 4X4 Week Offroad Downtown Takeover takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The event includes four-by-four vehicles, a vendor show, a flex ramp competition and more. Free to spectators. Call 505-609-4649.

The Village Band performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at the Aztec Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. in downtown Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-9829.

The Theater Ensemble Arts production of “Much Ado About Nothing” will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 and $12. Call 505-326-2839.

Escape the Badlands performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 520-827-3010.

Rob Webster performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

Austin Van performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

Wild Country performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Zendero Norte performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Dino’s Hideaway & Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632-5132.

The Abe Mac Band performs at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 in the Cedar Bow Entertainment Area at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Four Corners 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb takes place at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Ricketts Park, 1300 Vine Ave. in Farmington. Registration is $35. Call 505-599-1430.

The W.E. Rock Nationals take place all day Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 in Chokecherry Canyon at the Glade Run Recreation Area north of Farmington. Call 530-417-5333 for ticket information.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A craft show and flea market take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 520-827-3010.

The National Day of Service will be presented from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 9 with volunteer opportunities at Childhaven, Brookhaven Park and Lake Farmington. Call 505-363-9334 to register.

An arts and crafts fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Farmington. The event includes live music by Breezin’. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

Author Bethany Turner will be on hand to sign copies of her new book “Brynn and Sebastian Hate Each Other: A Love Story” from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Amy’s Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-327-4647.

An arts and crafts fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Flowing Water Casino, 2710 U.S. Highway 64 in Shiprock. Free. Call 505-368-2300.

Dining with the Dead presented by Rio del Sol Kiwanis takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Greenlawn Cemetery, 1606 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. The event includes re-enactors and dinner. Tickets are $30. Call 505-325-5931 or 505-860-5165.

Microband karaoke will be presented at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 520-827-3010.

Desert Thunder performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-356-6077.

The Community Connection Cookout will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Henry Shelter at Kiwanis Park, 3540 E. 30th St. in Farmington. Paper plates, utensils and water will be provided with participants asked to bring their own meat, as well as a side dish or dessert to share. Free. Call 505-320-5726.

A Memorial Flag Walk will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Everyone is invited to bring a flag and help honor those who serve the community.

Ga Greine continues the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program is offered at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Kirtland Growers Market will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-716-2975.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Dem Dames will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Porters Restaurant, 2210 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Everyone is welcome. Email Georginadavis@myyahoo.com.

Ed Kabotie & the Yoties will perform at noon Tuesday, Sept. 12 in the Suns Lounge on the San Juan College campus, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-566-3430.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Ed Kabotie & the Yoties will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 in the Henderson Fine Arts Center Performance Hall, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets are $10. Call 505-566-3430.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers’ Market takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.