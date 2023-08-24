Applications being accepted from educators for ARNIA Foundation grants

A grant program that has benefited several San Juan County teachers and their students over the past four years is accepting applications for this year’s funding, with twice as much money being made available in 2023 as in years past.

The enrichedEd Classroom Grant Program, a project of the ARNIA Foundation, formerly the US Eagle Foundation, will award $20,000 in grants to New Mexico public and charter school teachers by providing them with funding for educational resources and classroom activities. Applicants may request grants ranging in size from $500 to $2,5000, depending on the project they have in mind, according to a news release.

“In previous years, we had a budget of $10,000, and awardees received $1,000,” Nadine Buerger, the executive director of the ARNIA Foundation stated in the release. “We have received incredibly creative submissions in the past few years and are excited to grow our program this year.”

The program is in its fifth year. In years past, teachers from Esperanza Elementary School, Country Club Elementary School and Heights Middle School in the Farmington Municipal School District have been awarded grants, using the money to pay for such projects as a voice amplification system, an online reading program, STEM programs, the construction of a greenhouse and solar technology.

Last year, Bloomfield High School teacher Sara Evans was awarded a $1,000 grant for a project called “Job Training is in the Eye of the Beholder!” Evans used the money to purchase a pair of virtual reality goggles to give her students virtual job training experience, according to the ARNIA Foundation website.

The grant money can be used for books, technology, equipment, school supplies or other items designed to enrich the classroom experience, according to the release.

“Teachers spend their own money in the classroom, trying to prevent students from falling behind,” Marsha Majors, the president and CEO of U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union. “As leaders in our community, we feel compelled to step up and support them.”

Full-time educators or administrators at public or charter schools in San Juan, Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Valencia counties are eligible to apply. The school administration must approve all grant requests.

The deadline for submitting an application is Sept. 17. Winners will be announced in early October.

To apply, visit useagle.org/enriched.

