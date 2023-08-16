Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity still looking for family to build home for this year

Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity is remodeling a home in Bloomfield this year.

It also has the funding available to build a new home if a qualified recipient family applies.

Its annual Cars & Canvases block party is taking place from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 on Main Street in downtown Farmington.

Although her organization still does not have a recipient in 2023 for the new house it traditionally builds every year in San Juan County, the leader of Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity says she is optimistic the nonprofit group will be able to put a family in a home by the end of the year.

Executive Director Cindi Haws said the Habitat chapter will review applicants soon for this year’s home. That process that normally takes place much earlier in the year, allowing the organization to pick a family and build a home to meet its specifications.

This year, Habitat did not receive any applications from qualifying families until recently, and that has kept the organization from beginning construction of a new home, although the funding has existed to do so. It normally takes the group approximately six months to build a new home, with most of the work being performed by volunteers and members of the recipient family.

Haws said this year’s recipient family may wind up in a renovated home in Bloomfield that was gifted to Habitat earlier this year. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is being gutted and almost entirely rebuilt, she said, although the time frame for completing this job should be significantly shorter than the time required to built a new home from the ground up.

“We would definitely be able to place a family in that this year,” she said.

The house sits on a lot that already has some large, mature trees on it, she said, and it features a beautiful, vaulted ceiling in the living room – two features that new Habitat homes typically don’t have.

“It was pretty excited to get it gifted to us,” Haws said.

Applications from families interested in buying a Habitat home continue to be accepted, she said, explaining that it’s possible the organization still could choose to build a new home this year, as well.

“We’d be able to possibly place two families this year,” she said.

The organization also will stage a large fundraising event this weekend, the annual Cars & Canvases block party taking place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Main Street in downtown Farmington will be closed from Locke Avenue to Miller Avenue to accommodate a large car show and artist’s booths. The event also will feature food and live music.

Haws said as of Aug. 14, 30 arts and crafts vendors already had reserved a spot. The event attracted 100 car entries in its inaugural year of 2021 before that number dipped to 40 last year. Haws is hoping for an in-between figure of approximately 80 entries this year.

Entry fees are $20 per car or $35 for two cars. The vehicles may be entered in one of 10 categories, with prizes being awarded at the end of the show to the winning entries, as selected by those attending the event.

The event also will feature a street art contest featuring images drawn with chalk.

Haws said volunteers to help run the festival are badly needed this year. Anyone interested in serving in that capacity is asked to call 505-258-9273.

For more information about the fundraiser or to download an application for a home, visit tresrioshabitat.com.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.