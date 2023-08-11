Four Corners Musical Theatre Co. nears end of intensive run with 'Joseph' as final show

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company has produced three shows in three months this summer.

Four Corners Musical Theatre Company director Randy West is known in theater circles as a “Stephen Sondheim guy.” It's natural, given how the late, legendary composer and Broadway legend was West’s mentor and friend.

That’s opposed to being an “Andrew Lloyd Webber guy,” a reference to theater professionals who favor the work of the English composer and musical theater icon responsible for such smash hits as “Cats,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Evita.”

For many years, West said, you were one or the other, but certainly not both. For much of their lives, Sondheim and Webber didn’t see eye to eye, and they spent much of their lives as rivals for the title of most influential musical theater figure of the era covering the late 20th century and early 21st century. Their acolytes essentially were expected to choose a camp and remain there.

So West realizes it’s more than a little ironic that, as a Sondheim guy, the production with which he’s had more experience than any other show is Webber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” which is in the midst of a two-week run at the Farmington Civic Center as the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company’s final production of the summer.

“Yes, I’ve done more versions of this than any other show,” West said earlier this week as rehearsals continued for the production, which wraps up a three-month period in which his company also presented “Monty Python’s Spamalot!” and Sondheim’s “Into the Woods.”

“My famous quote about this is, ‘Joseph is cotton candy — but it’s really good cotton candy.’ That’s how I feel about it. You couldn’t pick a better show to end the summer than ‘Joseph,’” he said.

Directing 'Joseph' in California, New Mexico

West’s first experience with the show came in 1990, when he was serving as the director of a company in San Francisco. Another organization in the East Bay, the Solano College Conservatory, approached him about directing and choreographing a new version of “Joseph,” and West agreed, albeit under some specific conditions.

After studying the new music for the show, West reached the conclusion that each number was a spoof of a specific musical genre, and he wanted the choreography to reflect that. So he wanted to use the distinctive style of a well-known composer for each of the show’s songs — Bob Fosse for the jazz numbers, Tommy Tune for a country song, etc.

The production was scheduled for a six-week run, and by the time it closed, it proved to be so well received it had broken the company’s box office receipts record. Company officials were so pleased, they immediately rebooked it for another six-week stint two weeks later, a run that was so popular, it broke its own box office receipts record set earlier that year.

Thus, “Sondheim guy” West had become that rarest of musical theater creatures, a “Sondheim/Webber guy.” West would go on to direct and lead three more productions of “Joseph” for the company over the next three years, as well as several others throughout California.

West isn’t choreographing this version of “Joseph,” but his fingerprints still will be all over the dance numbers. The show’s choreographer, Sarah Harkness — who has been working with West since she was a precocious 12-year-old who appeared in a version of “Joseph” that West produced in Chico, California — has all his dance notes from that first production back in 1990, as well as videotapes of the performances.

“What you’re seeing is my new take on parodying all these big choreographers,” West said. “There’s certainly a healthy amount of homage to my original (production), but Sarah has added her own stamp to this.”

Three shows in three months shows off range in talent

West said the three shows that were chosen for the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company’s summer productions were not selected randomly.

“I was really happy with last summer establishing that we had the resources and talent to do three shows in three months,” he said. “That went well. But coming back this year, I wanted to do three shows that were different in style, three shows that were different in tone that would stretch our company a little more.”

The first show, “Spamalot!,” was well attended and allowed West to show off the male talent in his company, he said, especially the actors’ penchant not just for singing and dancing, but performing physical comedy.

“Into the Woods” was much more gender balanced while also featuring a sophisticated book and score, he said. But what West liked most about it was its fast pace, which was very challenging for a company performing in the summertime heat of the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” is an appropriate finale to that grueling three-shows-in-three months schedule partly because of its run time, which is only 90 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission, West said, noting that “Into the Woods” is a marathon, clocking in at three hours altogether. But that’s not to say “Joseph” is musical theater lite.

“It’s loaded with show,” West said. “It’s got at least 15 big dance numbers.”

West also wanted to produce “Joseph” because it allows him to show off his youth ensemble, which is 39 members strong. They range in age from 8 to teens. These are youths in elementary, middle and even high school. Several of the members of the ensemble are experiencing the show as a family affair, appearing alongside their mother or father in the adult cast.

“There are a lot of parents doing this as a summertime activity they can do with their kids,” West said. “That’s good for the company because we want everybodfy in Farmington to think of the Four Corners Musical Theatre Company as their musical theater company.”

The cast features Alyssa Flowers, Nate Summers, Sean McCall, Sarah Harkness, Tanner Berry, Bryon Songy, Matthew Aaron and Primrose Bloom, along with dozens of others.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company will present its production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 12 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The production continues Aug. 17-20. Tickets are $14 and $18. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org/shows.

