Calendar of events for Aug. 10 through Aug. 16

The San Juan County Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 13. Hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The event includes livestock shows, concerts, a carnival, concessions and more. Call 505-325-5415.

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

An Aldo Leopold living history performance by Steve Morgan will be presented at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 in the Event Room at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. Free.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company will present its production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 12 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. The production continues Aug. 17-20. Tickets are $14 and $18. Call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday Aug. 10 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Free Movie Night series continues at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington, with a showing of “School of Rock.” Call 505-772-9663.

The 60th class reunion for the Farmington High School Class of 1963 will take place Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12. Call 505-486-4462 to register.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the Health and Human Performance Center at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Everyone is welcome. Call 505-325-0279.

Gabriel Lucero continues the TGIF music series with a free performance at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-599-1197.

The Tico Time Cannabis Cup and Reggae Party takes place Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Tico Time River Resort, ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on N.M. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. The event features a trade show, live music, yoga and more. Call 970-903-0681.

An open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 520-827-4010.

The Badly Bent will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. in Aztec. Free. Call 505-334-9829.

Afroman performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Tickets are $30. Call 505-326-2337.

Los Mitotitos perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

The JT Band performs at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Stillwater Band performs at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A community clean-up will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12 at Lake Farmington, 8120 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free for volunteers. Call 505-599-1565.

A craft show and flea market take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 520-827-4010.

An arts and crafts fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

A demonstration of twill weaving with Zefren Anderson will be presented at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Museum of Navajo Art and Culture, 301 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1533.

Neighborfest, a fundraiser for the Basin Good Neighbor Foundation, will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. The event features live music by Black Velvet and the Zia Chicks, and food trucks. Call 505-325-8231.

The Off-Road Prom, a fundraiser for the San Juan Medical Foundation, takes place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the San Juan Country Club, 5775 Country Club Drive in Farmington. The event includes music, dancing, dinner and more. Admission is $100 or $175 per couple. Call 505-609-6813.

The Sandstoners continue the Summer Terrace Concert Series with a free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 on the terrace behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1174.

Fenders II will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 520-827-4010.

The KSUT-FM Four Corners Folk Festival Pre-Party with Liver Down the River will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Lauter Haus Brewing Co., 1806 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Call 505-326-2337.

A Native American cuisine cooking class takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Registration is $15. Call 505-599-1400.

Mark Allen continues the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

The Kirtland Growers Market will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-716-2975.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

A presentation on bats and night-blooming plants will be offered at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

A rock painting session will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 520-827-4010.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

The Shiprock Farmers’ Market takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 in the parking lot of the Shiprock Chapter house on U.S. Highway 64. Call 505-446-4444.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers’ Market takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.