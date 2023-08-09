Farmington superintendent begins second year on job intent on finishing what he started

Diehl was hired as superintendent of Farmington schools last year when Eugene Schmidt retired.

Diehl already had been with the district for several years as director of support services.

Diehl said it was his job to execute the district's long-range plan that was developed three years ago, not remake it.

As the director of support services for many years, Cody Diehl was never far from the center of power in the Farmington Municipal School District — figuratively or literally — even before he was elevated to the superintendent’s job last year.

Diehl noted his office was just a few steps from that of former superintendent Eugene Schmidt. When Schmidt retired last summer, the school board selected Diehl to replace him from a pool of four finalists, allowing him to make that short trip down the hall and take up residence in the chief executive’s office.

But in some respects, Diehl has acknowledged, his journey was just beginning. While he came into his new position armed with a great deal of institutional knowledge about the district, as well as an experienced, capable leadership team that shared his vision for achieving success, he soon came to realize there was one area in which he might have been lacking.

“One of the things I have always struggled with, even when you have good systems in place, is you often don’t know a great way to monitor those systems,” said Diehl, who is beginning his second school year as superintendent this week.

Hoping to address that, Diehl has chosen to begin year two of his tenure by developing a series of indicators designed to measure how those systems are holding up. The district operates under what it calls a high-reliability schools plan, and Diehl and his staff have crafted anywhere from two to eight indicators for each level of that plan “to see if our tools work,” as he put it.

“I pass these out like candy to whoever I can give one to,” Diehl said in his office one morning earlier this week, referring to the 4-inch-by-6-inch printed cards that outline the plan and serve as a blueprint for the district’s future.

The plan is divided into five levels — building a safe, supportive and collaborative culture; ensuring effective teaching in every classroom; providing a guaranteed and viable curriculum; developing standards-referenced reporting, and offering competency-based education — with each level underwritten by two to eight indicators, many of which establish formal roles for teachers, staff members and community members in how decisions are made and how schools function.

Although some of the language in the plan was modified earlier this year by the school board, Diehl said it remains largely the same as when it was created under Schmidt’s leadership three years ago. Since taking over for his predecessor, Diehl said, it has been his job to execute that plan, not to remake it.

“I’ll thank the board for believing in these systems, for believing that if we do this well, outcomes for students will improve,” he said.

It’s one thing for the district’s top administrators and school board members to formulate and adopt such a far-reaching plan, Diehl said. It’s another thing entirely to ensure that there is buy-in down the line, and Diehl said he began working on that late in 2022, initiating a series of meetings with principals at each school in the district.

He presented the plan on in-depth basis and invited those building administrators to collaborate with him.

“What we’re trying to do is tighten up our focus with some intentionality,” he said.

Since he already had a significant hand in putting the plan together under Schmidt, Diehl didn’t feel the need to come in and put his stamp on it as superintendent, he said. He believes it will take at least a few more years for the plan to generate the results he envisions, so he said it’s important to give it time to work.

“We know it’s research based and proven, so let’s commit to it for a period of time,” he said.

Diehl already had visited five district schools before lunchtime on the morning of Monday, Aug. 7 — partly to make sure that message was filtering down throughout those institutions but also because he especially enjoys connecting, or reconnecting, with the folks in each building.

“I walked through a school this morning and saw a former student of mine who’s now a teacher at Apache Elementary,” he said. “It makes me smile.”

Having the opportunity to do more of that is important to him, Diehl said, but he also has come to realize he needs to make time for the community stakeholders — youth and social service organizations, government agencies, even other educational entities such as San Juan College — who share in the district’s work of preparing young people for the future.

“I didn’t realize how much time could be taken up by those things, and I got a taste of that (last year),” he said.

Diehl said he considers himself more of a policy wonk than a politician, but he wishes he had the lobbying skills to convince state officials that more flexibility when it comes to graduation standards and curriculum would be a valuable and much-appreciated tool for educators at the local level, especially with high schools now increasingly focused on steering students toward career paths that match their interests and abilities.

“We need to give our students more opportunities. We have to be able to have the flexibility within the system to give the students those opportunities,” he said, adding that requiring every graduate to complete a course in algebra II may not be the best way to accomplish that.

The shutdown of schools across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic may have been disruptive to education, Diehl said, but it also demonstrated that learning can occur in different ways besides a traditional classroom setting. That message should be embraced, he said, and applied for the benefit of students who have not responded well to traditional education models.

“They’re starving for a different system,” he said. “They want a system where they can move more at their own pace. We have to really think about how that’s going to change over the next five years. I think the landscape’s going to change.”

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com. Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.