Calendar of events for July 6 through July 12

Science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics activities will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

Craft Night takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., as participants learn to use a bead loom to make jewelry. Free. Call 505-566-2204 or visit infoway.org.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company production of “Into the Woods” will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6 through Sunday, July 9 at the Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. The production continues each Thursday through Sunday through July 30. Tickets are $14 and $18. Call 505-599-1148.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

Terry Rickard continues the TGIF music series with a free performance at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Call 505-599-1197.

The Books and Bites series continues at 2 p.m. Friday, July 7 in the Teen Zone at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a session on Crumbl cookies. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

Janice Deardorff continues the Cottonwood Concert Series at 6 p.m. Friday, July 7 in the North Amphitheater at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-566-2210 or visit infoway.org.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Posse Summer Movie Night series continues at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7 with a free screening of “Spirit” at the Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 9001 Marseille Blvd. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-801-0682.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

The Stillwater Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Billy Crawley II and the Good Ol’ Boys perform at 10 p.m. Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 in the Cedar Bow Lounge at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

The Locke Street Eats Craft Show takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-772-9663.

An arts and crafts show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Navajo Route 36 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-960-7000.

An arts and crafts fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Flowing Water Casino, 2710 U.S. Highway 64 between Kirtland and Shiprock. Free. Call 505-368-2300.

The Byron Ramone Band performs at noon Saturday, July 8 at the Flowing Water Casino, 2710 U.S. Highway 64 between Kirtland and Shiprock. Free. Call 505-368-2300.

The Four Corners Metal Fest, featuring 16 bands on two stages, begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in downtown Farmington. Tickets are $10. Call 505-772-9663.

The Elder Grown Summer Camp music festival takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Tico Time River Resort, ¼ mile south of the Colorado border on the east side of U.S. Highway 550 in northern San Juan County. Call 970-903-0681.

Mark Smith continues the Summer Terrace Concert Series with a free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8 on the terrace behind the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Call 505-599-1174.

The Pastor and the Pagan continue the Music in the Shade series with a performance at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

Melanie Milburn performs at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, July 10 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Call 505-599-1273 or visit infoway.org.

The Kirtland Growers Market will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 10 at 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-716-2975.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Dem Dames will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 at Porters Restaurant, 2210 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Everyone is welcome. Email interlite@sisna for more information.

The Farmington Growers Market takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-334-9496.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, July 12 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Aztec Farmers’ Market takes place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at the Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. Call 505-634-6171.

The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 in Orchard Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.

