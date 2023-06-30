Duckett announces mayoral re-election plans, joining restaurant owner Chambers in race

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett announced June 28 that he will run for re-election, becoming at least the second candidate to announce his intention to seek the office.

Duckett, who served on the City Council from 2014 to 2018, was elected mayor in 2018. He joins Farmington businessman Alexander Chambers in the race. Chambers announced his candidacy in May.

In a news release announcing his candidacy, the incumbent cited his efforts to diversify the economy, increase public safety, expand outdoor recreation opportunities, improve livability and create jobs as initiatives he has supported in his time in office.

“The City of Farmington, as our local government agency, must remain focused on what matters most,” Duckett stated in the news release. “It must be dedicated to being a service-first organization. … In the business world, we know that a business that is not growing is dying. The same can be said for cities. This dictates that we must continue our investment in reviving our aging public facilities while also investing in our future ones.

"That why I, along with Farmington City Council, remain vigilant in our efforts to invest critical local tax dollars into community transformation and economic diversification that has reimagined and grown out public safety divisions, downtown, civic center, river trails, parks, and lake.”

Chambers, a member of the Navajo Nation, describes himself as the first Native American mayoral candidate in the city’s history in a news release announcing his candidacy. A restaurant owner, he said his goal is to bring positive change to the city, as well as to promote diversity and inclusivity in the local political scene.

On his campaign website, Chambers has called on the state lawmakers and members of the Farmington City Council to enact tougher drunk-driving laws, and pledged to work with the council to increase pay for Farmington police and fire officials.

“Our city deserves to be a safe and welcoming place for everyone,” Chambers states on his website. “We cannot allow criminal activity to threaten the well-being of our community. As mayor, I will ensure that we have the necessary resources and tools to effectively combat crime and keep our city safe.”

The deadline for candidates to file for office for the November election is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

