Farmington receives state grant for growers' market project

State economic development officials announced June 22 that they have awarded the City of Farmington a $12,000 grant for an infrastructure project related to a new pavilion planned for the Farmington Growers Market.

Warren Unsicker, the city’s director of economic development, said the city was awarded an identical grant last year from the New Mexico Economic Development Department. But delays in getting the pavilion constructed led to a decision to reallocate the grant money for a different purpose — the creation of a workforce management database that tracks daytime population trends in San Juan County, which Unsicker said serves as a valuable tool for attracting new businesses. State officials approved the reallocation, he said.

This year’s $12,000 grant essentially just extends the deadline for getting last year’s project done, he said. The money will be used to extend fiber-optic lines from the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park at 3041 E. Main Street to the site of a planned pavilion on the grounds of the Farmington Growers Market just to the east of the museum, where wireless access points will be created.

The project will make it easier for market vendors and customers to conduct cashless transactions, he said.

The pavilion will be built using $300,000 in settlement money from the Gold King Mine spill lawsuit filed by the state against the mine’s former operators. The grant was awarded to the city by the New Mexico Office of the Natural Resources Trustee, the agency responsible for administering grants using the settlement money.

The pavilion is envisioned as a 2,500-square-foot to 3,000-square foot permanent, covered space that can accommodate the market’s vendors while also playing host to occasional special events, according to The Daily Times archives. It will have electricity, roll-up door enclosures, restrooms and other amenities.

Unsicker said the pavilion will provide vendors and customers with shaded space, in addition to getting the fresh produce out of direct sunlight and wind. He said vendors likely would appreciate the fact that, when it is completed, they no longer will have to bring their own tents, thus reducing their set-up and tear-down time.

“There’ll be more time to sell, less time spent setting up and managing,” he said.

In addition to the practical improvements the new pavilion will offer, Unsicker noted it will improve the aesthetics of the entire area.

“We’re excited to be able to provide this,” he said. “It will beautify that corner, where there’s just a dirt lot. It will be a lot nicer experience overall.”

The $12,000 grant awarded to Farmington is one of 13 that were awarded across the state by EDD officials to promote economic growth. The grants ranged in size from $5,000 to $25,000.

“This is a great program because it produces quick results for the local area and helps a number of diverse New Mexico communities with their specific needs,” EDD Secretary Alicia Keyes stated in a news release announcing the awards. “Once again we have been able to fund projects in almost every corner of New Mexico.”

