Caregiver respite funds available through City of Farmington

FARMINGTON — San Juan County residents who are providing care for older household members are being encouraged to inquire about a program that provides in-home respite caregivers through the City of Farmington’s Bonnie Dallas Senior Center.

The program is part of a Title III grant the city has received, which comes from a combination of state and federal funds, according to Jack Lowery, the adult programs manager for the City of Farmington. Those who are deemed to be eligible for the program after going through an assessment process will be provided with an in-home caregiver or the funds necessary to hire a caregiver, according to a news release from the city.

Lowery said only San Juan County residents who are in a caregiving relationship with an older adult who is residing with and receiving care from another household member are eligible for the program. The program is not intended to serve as a replacement for the primary caregiver, but it is designed to give those caregivers a break from their duties.

“Once residency and level of care is determined, the household will be informed of the number of hours they have been awarded,” Lowery said in an email to The Daily Times. “The care provider may then use the ‘Respite’ hours as he/she needs.”

Lowery said the primary caregivers will determine if they want to use a respite caregiver provided by the city or if they want to hire one of their choosing and have that cost covered through the program. He said a combination of both arrangements may be used.

Funding for the program is limited, he said, but city officials hope to serve as many households as possible in San Juan County.

To inquire about the program, call 505-499-1390, ext. 1388, or visit the senior center at 109 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. There is no deadline for scheduling an assessment for the program.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 ormeasterling@daily-times.com.

