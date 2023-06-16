Four Corners Regional Airport named New Mexico Airport of the Year

FARMINGTON — Fresh off a $7.5 million taxiway replacement project, the Four Corners Regional Airport in Farmington has been named the New Mexico Airport of the Year.

The announcement was made during the Tuesday, June 13 Farmington City Council meeting by Mayor Nate Duckett, who summoned airport manager Mike Lewis to the speaker’s podium to be recognized. The members of the New Mexico Airport Managers’ Association, a subsection of the New Mexico Municipal League, voted on the award.

While introducing Lewis, Duckett noted that the Four Corners Regional Airport has received $20 million in federal funding over the last five years for improvement projects, including the taxiway replacement, a runway classification upgrade, terminal building upgrades, repairs and repainting of the control tower and the purchase of new aircraft rescue and firefighting proximity gear.

The mayor also said the airport has seen increased traffic for the past several years despite not having a carrier that provides commercial passenger service — something he said he and Lewis continue to work on diligently.

“I’m on calls every week or every other week,” Duckett said.

The airport has been without passenger air service since 2017 when Great Lakes Airlines pulled out.

In accepting the honor, Lewis emphasized that the award is for Airport of the Year, not Airport Manager of the Year, although Duckett quickly pointed out that Lewis won the latter award a year ago.

“The credit needs to go to the staff that I have there,” Lewis said. “I have an unbelievable staff. We’ve had no turnover since I’ve been there. They’re dedicated. They’re educated in the field of education and do a fantastic job. So, really, a lot of this award goes to them.”

The new taxiway will lead to the airport being reclassified from the B-II category to C-II under federal guidelines, Lewis has said, which is just one of the changes that are designed to help the airport be ready if and when the return of passenger air service can be secured. New runway and taxiway LED lighting has been installed this spring, and a new Precision Approach Path Indicator has been installed on Runway 523, replacing an old system that employed 1950s technology.

Lewis said in April that he, Duckett and City Manager Rob Mayes have met with officials from St. George, Utah-based SkyWest AirLines and that the carrier is eager to bring service to Farmington, perhaps in the form of daily service to and from Denver via medium regional jets that feature approximately 50 seats.

But an industrywide pilot shortage continues to hold up those plans, Lewis has said, and the return of passenger air service to the city is not imminent or even a certainty.

