Calendar of events for June 8 through June 14

A Penny Party takes place at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8 at the E3 Children’s Museum and Science Center, 302 N. Orchard Ave. in Farmington. The event features lots of penny-related activities, including stacking pennies, polka dot penny, penny medals and more. Free. Call 505-599-1425.

An overdose prevention, recognition and response training session will be offered by the San Juan County Partnership and Ideal Option at noon Thursday, June 8 at the San Juan County Partnership offices at 1515 E. 20th St., Suite B, in Farmington. Email cac@sjcpartnership.org to reserve a spot.

The Makers Market presented by the Northwest New Mexico Arts Council returns from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. The event features vendors, arts and crafts, music and more. Call 505-320-0615.

Craft Night returns at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8 to the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave., with a session devoted to rubber cement resistance painting. Call 505-599-1276.

Trivia Night returns at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Call 505-278-8568.

The Four Corners Musical Theatre Company will present its production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot!” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Performances continue June 15-18. Tickets are $14 and $18 at fmtn.org/shows.

Movie Night continues at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in Farmington, with a free screening of “The Little Rascals.” Call 505-441-0370.

Cowboy Karaoke with DJ Justin Hogue will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

A Focus on Farmington coffee gathering will take place at 8 a.m. Friday, June 9 at the Casa Blanca Inn, 505 E. La Plata St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-0279.

The TGIF music series continues at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9 in Orchard Plaza, 1 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington, with a performance by Jose Villareal. Free.

Books and Bites, an expedition through Japanese literature and cuisine for teens, takes place at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Call 505-599-1273.

Evelyn Roper kicks off the Cottonwood Concert Series at 6 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Free. Call 505-599-1276.

Karaoke night takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in Farmington. Call 505-441-0370.

The Best Brass of Summer performs at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9 as part of the Aztec Summer Concert Series at the Aztec Museum & Pioneer Village, 125 N. Main Ave. Free. Call 505-334-9829.

The UMatter Summer Party takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in Farmington. The event includes food trucks, dancing, corn hole and more. Admission is $5. Call 505-441-0370.

Cowboy Karaoke will be offered at 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 at VFW Post 614, 201 S. Park Ave. in Aztec. Call 505-290-9795.

The Stillwater Band performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Lightning Rock performs at 9 p.m. Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at the Wooden Nickel, 900 W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield. Call 505-632-2457.

The Diné Boys perform at 10 p.m. Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

A flea market and craft show takes places from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in Farmington. Call 505-441-0370.

An arts and crafts show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Best Brass of Summer performs at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the First Presbyterian Church of Farmington, 865 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington. Tickets are $10 with proceeds benefiting Nancy’s Pantry. Call 505-327-5231.

A K-Pop 10-year anniversary celebration takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Locke Street Eats, 112 N. Locke Ave. in Farmington. The event includes vendors, giveaways, raffles and more. Call 505-441-0370.

The Ben Gibson Duo kicks off the Summer Terrace Concert Series at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10 outside the Farmington Museum at Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. Free. Call 505-599-1174.

Andariego performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Dino’s Hideaway & Lounge, 405 County Road 390 on Crouch Mesa. Call 505-632=5132.

The Ben Gibson Duo performs at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 N.M. Highway 511 in Blanco. Call 505-632-0879.

Mark Smith performs at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the Northern Edge Casino, 2752 Indian Service Road 36 in Farmington. Call 505-960-7000.

The Tuesday Morning Birders group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participation is free to experienced and novice birders. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

The Dem Dames will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Porter’s Restaurant, 2210 E. 20th St. in Farmington. For more information, email inerlite@sisna.com.

The B.L.A.S.T. after-school program takes place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Author Cynthia J. Sylvester will discuss her new book “The Half-White Album” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 in the Multipurpose Room at the Farmington Public Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Call 505-566-2210.

Trivia Night takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Clancy's Irish Pub and Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. Call 505-325-8176.

Morning Storytime takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14 at the Bloomfield Public Library, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

A Brown Bag Birding session will be held at noon Wednesday, June 14 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park off Browning Parkway in Farmington. Participants are invited to bring lunch and join the center staff in the observation room to watch wildlife. Free. Call 505-599-1422.

Melanie Milburn presents musical storytime for toddlers at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 in the event room at the Bloomfield Multicultural Center, 333 S. 1st St. in Bloomfield. Free. Call 505-632-8315.

Jose Villareal performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at Clancy's Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176.