Farmington residents can dispose of large household trash at Berg Park this weekend

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — A free Dumpster Weekend is being offered to Farmington residents who have large household trash items of which they need to dispose.

City residents can bring those items to Berg Park 900 Scott Ave., between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16. The list of acceptable items includes scrap metal, cardboard, yard trimmings and waste, nonhazardous trash, dried paint, no more than two refrigerators or freezers and no more than eight tires.

Concrete or bricks will not be accepted, nor will commercial loads. Residents can arrange for the free pickup of electronics or household hazardous waste by calling 800-449-7587 or visiting WMAtYourDoor.com.

The event coincides with free waste disposal events being held by San Juan County this weekend that are open to residents of Bloomfield, Kirtland and unincorporated parts of the county.

A household hazardous waste collection event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the San Juan County Administration Building, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

County residents also are eligible on Saturday to drop off loads of regular trash at no charge at transfer stations that are open that day.

