City of Farmington sponsors Four Corners Balloon Rally scheduled for Sept. 23-25

FARMINGTON – A popular local event will return to the high desert skies in late September as the City of Farmington hosts the Four Corners Balloon Rally.

The three-day event features evening balloon glows, concerts at two venues and early-morning balloon launches from Lake Farmington.

The festival, which picks up where the Farmington Invitational Balloon Festival left off in the early 2000s, takes place from Sept. 23-25, the city announced Aug. 30 in a news release.

Balloon ascents and evening balloon glows are free to attend, but concerts that are part of the festival require admission fees.

One part of the event caters to early birds. Balloons launches from Lake Farmington will be seen from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

Come dusk on Sept. 23, the first day of the event, San Juan College is the place for a balloon glow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by a concert by Patrick & the LVB. Tickets are available at SanJuanCollege.edu/Events.

On Sept. 24, there will be a balloon glow and vendors at Justice Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by The Guess Who in concert at neighboring Ricketts Park.

A complete schedule, including concert ticket information, is available online at FourCornersBalloonRally.com, the city’s news release said. The website noted that the event is in its early planning stages, and food vendors are being sought.