Crowd welcomes Freedom Days Electric Light Parade in Farmington on July 4

John R. Moses
Farmington Daily Times
FARMINGTON – Excitement and puffs of fluff from cottonwood trees were both in the evening air July 4 as the Rotary Club of Farmington’s Freedom Days Electric Light Parade rolled and marched along Main Street after sundown.

“This year’s Freedom Days Parade was a real crowd pleaser thanks to the imagination of all of the parade participants involved,” the club said via text on July 5.

This Year's Parade Theme was “Support Our Troops.”

The Veteran of the Year was Travis Morrison.

A fire truck rolls down Main Street during the Freedom Days Electric Light Parade on July 4, 2022 in Downtown Farmington.

The award for First Place Walking Group went to the All County High School Band, which played “My Country 'Tis of Thee” on part of the route.

The First Place Float award went to The Farmington Potters House Christian Fellowship Church, which created a patriotically-themed and brightly-lit tribute to the U.S. military.

Honorable Mentions for floats went to Bloomfield-based Mullen's Equestrian Services and the Marine Corps League, Corporal Wilfred Eli Billey Detachment #736.

The Farmington Potters House Christian Fellowship Church won first place among floats during the 2022 Rotary Club of Farmington’s Freedom Days Electric Light Parade on Main Street in Farmington.
Crowds set up chairs along Main Street's sidewalk areas July 4 to await the start of the Freedom Days Electric Light Parade.
The Marine Corps League, Corporal Wilfred Eli Billey Detachment #736 won Honorable Mention in the Freedom Days Electric Light Parade.
