Crowd welcomes Freedom Days Electric Light Parade in Farmington on July 4

FARMINGTON – Excitement and puffs of fluff from cottonwood trees were both in the evening air July 4 as the Rotary Club of Farmington’s Freedom Days Electric Light Parade rolled and marched along Main Street after sundown.

“This year’s Freedom Days Parade was a real crowd pleaser thanks to the imagination of all of the parade participants involved,” the club said via text on July 5.

This Year's Parade Theme was “Support Our Troops.”

The Veteran of the Year was Travis Morrison.

The award for First Place Walking Group went to the All County High School Band, which played “My Country 'Tis of Thee” on part of the route.

The First Place Float award went to The Farmington Potters House Christian Fellowship Church, which created a patriotically-themed and brightly-lit tribute to the U.S. military.

Honorable Mentions for floats went to Bloomfield-based Mullen's Equestrian Services and the Marine Corps League, Corporal Wilfred Eli Billey Detachment #736.