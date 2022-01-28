Crews work to fix gas pipeline rupture that closed busy Farmington intersection Friday

FARMINGTON – Gas company crews will work into the night to fix a ruptured natural gas pipeline that caused a fiery scene at East 20th Street and Sullivan Avenue Friday morning, New Mexico Gas Company spokesman Tim Korte said.

“Shortly after 11 this morning, a contractor company was drilling a bore near 20th Street and Sullivan Avenue when the bore penetrated a 4-inch steel natural gas pipeline,”Korte said via email Friday night. “New Mexico Gas Company personnel responded to stop the leak. While the leak was still active, electrical lines above the intersection arced and ignited the blowing gas.”

“New Mexico Gas Company crews controlled the leak by 2:30 p.m. and began repairs, which are expected to continue overnight,” Korte said.

Korte said shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday that he could not estimate the intersection’s reopening time.

“We don’t estimate the time needed for repairs because occasionally our crews may find additional items that require attention,” said Korte. “Our priority is to complete the work safely before the line is restored to service.”

The gas main rupture caused some local evacuations and shut down the intersection, the fire department’s Facebook page said. The Fire Department initially posted about the gas leak then began posting updates to its Facebook page at 12:30 p.m.

“Crews will be shutting down power near 20th and Sullivan,” the first update announced. “Homes and businesses in the area may be without power for the duration of this event.”

Multiple fire units had responded. The department announced at 12:48 p.m. that evacuations were happening and those who needed to be evacuated had already been contacted.

Later in the day the department passed along Farmington Municipal Schools’ request that parents use 30th Street to reach Northeast Elementary School and Hermosa Middle School.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624, or via email at jmoses@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e