San Juan County January COVID case count already surpassing December's numbers

There were 1,648 cases of COVID-19 were counted between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30 inthe county, according to the New Mexico Department of Health data.

That was a decline from the busiest month so far of November, which had 4,365 cases of COVID-19 reported.

The cases from Dec. 31 to Jan. 12 for San Juan County was 1,951 cases, according to state health department data.

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County COVID-19 case count for December saw a big drop from the two previous months, but it was short lived as the January case count has already surpassed December within two weeks.

There were 1,648 cases of COVID-19 counted between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30 in the county, according to the New Mexico Department of Health data. The Dec. 31 data was included in a January 2022 update and not broken out by the state health department.

More:San Juan County, Navajo Nation COVID-19 case updates for January 2022

That was a decline from November, the busiest month so far, which had 4,365 cases of COVID-19 reported.

The October count for San Juan Count was 1,990 cases of COVID-19, according to The Daily Times archives.

The seven-day average daily case count per 100,000 people illustrates how quickly the case county rose.

Here is the seven-day average daily case count per 100,000 people for December and the first part of January:

Dec. 6 – 12: 52.1 cases

Dec. 13 – 19: 38.1 cases

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: 55.6 cases

Jan. 3 – Jan. 9: 161.3 cases

There were no COVID-19 epidemiology reports generated for the week of Dec. 20.

The rise in the seven-day average daily case count per 100,000 people shows how the case count this month has already surpassed December.

More:December San Juan County COVID-19 case count lower than November, October so far

The count from Dec. 31 to Jan. 12 for San Juan County was 1,951 cases, according to state health department data. It was the 374 COVID-19 cases reported on Jan. 12 that pushed the case count past December’s count and started approaching 1,990 cases in October.

The state’s test positivity rate was listed as 27.4 percent in a Jan. 2 NMDOH email update.

That means more than one in four COVID-19 tests statewide are showing positive results.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e