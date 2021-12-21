Small group observes winter solstice at Farmington Public Library

Noel Lyn Smith
Farmington Daily Times
FARMINGTON — A small group of people at the Farmington Public Library observed the winter solstice on Dec. 21 by watching sunlight brighten the solstice marker on the rotunda floor.

At left, Julia Aud Hagesaether and her grandfather, Mick Hesse, on Dec. 21 recreate a photo taken in 2009 of Hagesaether when she was six months old and sitting on the winter solstice marker inside the Farmington Public Library.

Despite the slightly overcast sky throughout the morning, the sunlight still entered the building at noon from six windows on the south side.

Sunlight hits the winter solstice marker on Dec. 21 inside the rotunda at the Farmington Public Library.

The sunbeam on the marker prompted attendees to capture the moment with smartphones.

Farmington Public Library Director Karen McPheeters explains on Dec. 21 how sunlight enters the rotunda to hit the winter solstice marker on the floor.

Library Director Karen McPheeters said the library usually celebrates the occurrence with an event but did not this year because of COVID-19.

Addilynn Banks, 5, looks at the winter solstice marker as sunlight enters the rotunda at the Farmington Public Library on Dec. 21.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times.

