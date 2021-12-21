Small group observes winter solstice at Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON — A small group of people at the Farmington Public Library observed the winter solstice on Dec. 21 by watching sunlight brighten the solstice marker on the rotunda floor.

Despite the slightly overcast sky throughout the morning, the sunlight still entered the building at noon from six windows on the south side.

The sunbeam on the marker prompted attendees to capture the moment with smartphones.

Library Director Karen McPheeters said the library usually celebrates the occurrence with an event but did not this year because of COVID-19.

