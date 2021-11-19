Fans gather to send off Farmington Scorpions football team

FARMINGTON — Fans of the Farmington Scorpions football team stood along 20th Street on Nov. 19 to send off players to the state semifinals in Artesia.

The team will play the Artesia Bulldogs at 3 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the Class 5A state semifinals.

Scorpions fans Felicia Martinez and Georgine Kaye showed their support by holding homemade signs and decorating their vehicles with messages for the team.

Martinez said she will attend the game in Artesia to cheer for her son, offensive lineman SirRyan Sandoval.

Kaye waved the sign she made for her grandson, Jay Clark, who plays left guard, at passing vehicles.

"I'm a spirited grandma. I just love it," Kaye said.

Meanwhile, Farmington students assembled in the parking lot on the south side of the high school as sounds from the school's drumline filled the air.

The two buses transporting the team were parked next to the Scorpion Fieldhouse.

At 9:10 a.m., a unit from the Farmington Police Department turned on its sirens and started the procession.

Students cheered as the buses moved through the parking lot toward North Sunset Avenue. The noise continued as the buses traveled down 20th Street.

"It's a really cool event for the fans. It's what makes high school football really special around here and around the state," Scorpions football coach Jeff Dalton said about the send-off.

"We're excited to represent the area and are very grateful to all our fans and families," he added.

The winner of the game between Farmington and Artesia will face the winner of the semifinal between Los Lunas and Goddard for the championship game on Nov. 27.

Sports reporter Steve Bortstein contributed to this report.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

