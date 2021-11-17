Airplane crashes into dirt lot in Farmington neighborhood, pilot has minor injuries

FARMINGTON — A small airplane crashed in a dirt lot in a Farmington neighborhood this morning. The pilot was treated for minor injuries

The Farmington Police Department was dispatched around 10:44 a.m. on Nov. 17 to West Mojave Street on reports of a small airplane which had crashed, according to Farmington police spokesperson Nicole Brown.

One person was in the airplane and was treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to Brown and a Farmington police social media post. She added that the pilot exited the plane and was walking around the scene.

Brown said police are investigating a report of a power line "clipped" by the airplane, but had no other reports of potential property damage as of 11:50 a.m. She added the investigation into the crash was still ongoing.

More:Guardian Initiatives crew pulls together to raise awareness of first responder challenges

West Mojave Street was closed to vehicle traffic when The Daily Times arrived on scene as interested neighbors were walking on the street to take a look at the crash.

The airplane crashed into a dirt lot on the north side of West Mojave Street, which only had a small storage shed.

Kelly Calder was inside her residence on the south side of the street when the airplane crashed.

She told The Daily Times she didn’t hear the crash and it was a neighbor who told her about the incident.

When Calder walked outside, she was surprised to see the airplane from her backyard.

Farmington police were waiting for a response from the Federal Aviation Administration as to how the federal agency is going to respond to the incident.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e