Trick-or-treaters kick off Halloween at San Juan College, Boo-Palooza events

FARMINGTON — Elramsey Clah watched his daughter as she got a trio of stars painted on her face on Oct. 30 at the San Juan College Halloween Carnival.

Paisley Clah, dressed as the dancer and YouTube personality Jojo Siwa, sat quietly during the activity.

The five-year-old's stillness was in contrast to the excitement she had earlier in the day, as she waited for the carnival to start. It was one of two major Halloween events happening on Saturday in Farmington.

The second event was the City of Farmington's Boo-Palooza in downtown. Both returned to the delight of trick-or-treaters after canceling last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

"She was excited to know that this was going on and she wanted to come here first thing this morning," Elramsey Clah said about his daughter, then chuckled.

"I had to keep telling her to calm down and just wait a little bit longer," he added.

The college's Student Engagement and Campus Life transformed the Learning Commons Plaza into Halloween central with various games and activities housed under purple tents and operated by students from various student clubs.

Brandi Brandon brought her five children – their costumes varied from a hippie to comic book character, Harley Quinn.

"The kids were really excited to be able to do a carnival," Brandon said. "It's been a long time since they've been able to be out of the house to do fun stuff, aside from school."

As late afternoon transitioned into evening, Boo-Palooza took over Main Street in downtown Farmington.

Long lines formed on both sides of the street as trick-or-treaters waited for candy from local businesses and city departments.

There were plenty of inflatable dinosaur costumes and Disney princesses but there were also one-of-a-kind pieces like Edward Scissorhands and Patrick from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Leon Begay dressed as Animal from The Muppets. He perfected the look by carrying a pair of drumsticks.

"My kids enjoy it. They enjoy watching 'The Muppet Movie.' That's what inspired it," he said about his costume.

Standing next to him was his daughter, Riannon Begay, who was a creepy scarecrow and topped her outfit with black buttons covering her eyes.

When asked if she can see, she said yes then explained that the buttons were attached by eyelash glue.

Leon Begay said they look forward to Boo-Palooza each Halloween and they were glad about its return.

