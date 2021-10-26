Woman sues Farmington motel, alleges multiple bites from bed bugs

Valerie Burrell on Aug. 8 filed a complaint against C&R Investment, Inc. which does business as the Farmington Inn at 510 Scott Avenue in Farmington, according to the lawsuit.

FARMINGTON — A Maryland woman is suing a Farmington motel after she allegedly received multiple bed bug bites when she stayed at the motel this summer.

Valerie Burrell on Aug. 8 filed a complaint against C&R Investment, Inc. which does business as the Farmington Inn at 510 Scott Avenue in Farmington, according to the lawsuit.

She is seeking unspecified monetary damages against the owners of the motel.

Rajesh Patel is listed as the president of C&R Investment Inc., the lawsuit alleges.

Patel is listed on the business registration paperwork with the City of Farmington for the Farmington Inn with a business location in Oceanside, California.

He declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Burrell states in the lawsuit she stayed at the Farmington Inn on June 13 through June 15.

She alleges she woke up with itching of her right thigh and noticed two bug bites, according to the complaint.

Burrell claims she found a bed bug on the bed linens and took a photograph of the bed bug.

The plaintiff then brought it to the attention of the motel staff.

A follow-up court document states Burrell allegedly woke up with additional bug bites on June 14 to her head, face, shoulder, back and other extremities. The suit states that she then left the motel after she started to feel ill on June 15.

Burrell's lawsuit argues the Farmington Inn failed to provide reasonable care to protect guests from physical harm and reasonable inspection should have revealed the “bed bug infestation,” according to the complaint.

She also claims she suffered damages from the Farmington Inn's alleged negligence.

Patel and C&R Investment Inc. have not responded to the lawsuit and have not listed an attorney for their defense, according to court records.

Burrell on Oct. 5 filed a motion for default judgement, asking the judge to rule in favor of her complaint as Patel and the Farmington Inn have not responded at all to any court filings against them.

District Court Judge Bradford Dalley has not scheduled a hearing in response to the motion for default judgement.

