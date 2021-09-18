Volunteers remove litter from downtown Farmington as part of international cleanup day

FARMINGTON — A dozen volunteers walked along Main Street in downtown Farmington to remove litter from the street and nearby alleys on Sept. 18.

Wearing orange reflective safety vests and using trash pickup tools, the group cleaned six blocks of the downtown corridor, removing garbage ranging from cigarette butts to paper.

"I really think downtown is important and I wanted to do my part to keep it clean," volunteer Beth McNally said.

The cleanup event was presented by Farmington Clean and Beautiful and the City of Farmington. The city was among hundreds of municipalities participating in World Cleanup Day.

According to the World Cleanup Day website, the international event brings volunteers and partners together to clean up litter and waste from beaches, rivers, forests and streets.

Volunteer Ann Marie McCarthy said she decided to volunteer after seeing information about the event.

"I always had a philosophy to help my little part of the world," McCarthy said.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

