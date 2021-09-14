New art, car show in downtown Farmington to benefit Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity

The Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity is hosting the inaugural Cars & Canvases Art Show from 4 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 18 in downtown Farmington.

The fundraiser will help the nonprofit build affordable housing in the community for low-income families.

Tyler is asking those who wish to participate in the car show to pre-register with a form found at https://www.tresrioshabitat.com/cars--canvases.html.

FARMINGTON — The local Habitat for Humanity organization is hosting its first ever art and car show in downtown Farmington to help fund its efforts to house families with low incomes in San Juan County.

The Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity is hosting the inaugural Cars & Canvases Art Show from 4 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 18 in downtown Farmington.

The fundraiser will help the nonprofit build affordable housing in the community for low-income families. The organization is planning to start construction on its 12th home early next year.

Hope Tyler, the organization’s fundraising director and event coordinator, told The Daily Times Tres Rios was looking for a fall fundraiser to replace a prime rib dinner, which usually brings about 150 to 200 people together in an indoor event.

“With the (COVID-19) pandemic, it really wasn’t an option to do an indoor event of that nature,” Tyler said.

It was Tyler and board member Danni Andrew who came together to host an art show and car show after the City of Farmington didn’t host a Four Corners Rod Run this year.

Tyler and Andrew have been working the last three months, learning how to host a car show and are excited by the amount of turnout so far by members of the community.

The event organizers are preparing for at least 80 vehicles to be entered in the car show with about 40 artists registered to participate in the arts and craft fair.

“We’re looking forward to a really, really fun time,” Tyler said. “We’ve had some amazing support from the community and downtown businesses.”

There will also be a street art contest outside the Farmington Civic Center and live music in Orchard Park.

Event organizers will provide the chalk for the street art contest, which starts at 1 p.m. The contest will offer cash prizes for the winners in the child and adult categories.

Tyler is asking those who wish to participate in the car show to pre-register with a form found at https://www.tresrioshabitat.com/cars--canvases.html.

Car show entries can also be registered in-person until 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

More information on applying for the next home the organization is building can be found at https://www.tresrioshabitat.com/new-homes.html.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e