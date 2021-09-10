Vietnam Veterans Memorial on display at San Juan College

FARMINGTON — Members of the community can visit a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial which is on display at San Juan College through Sept. 12.

The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the memorial, is on display at the San Juan College athletic fields through 2 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The replica is 7.5 feet tall at its highest point and 375 feet in length. 

The replica lists the names of the 58,279 servicemen and servicewomen who died during the Vietnam War.

A Navajo blessing ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 11.

The closest entrance to the installation is reached by entering the San Juan College campus from Pinon Hills Boulevard and turning onto Education Drive.

Dan Newman, left, and Sheila Newman, visit a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial visiting the San Juan College athletics fields on Sept. 9.
A wreath is laid on a panel of the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Sept. 9 at the San Juan College athletic fields.
