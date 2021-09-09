Farmington hospital launches pediatrics COVID-19 vaccine clinic

San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics has launched a COVID-19 vaccine clinic which operates every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon by appointment, at 407 S. Schwartz Ave. Suite 102, according to a hospital news release.

Dr. Preston Herrington in the news release urged the public to vaccine those between 12 and 16-years-old to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 11 San Juan County listings in the state Rapid Response lists, all but two are tied to the area public school districts on Sept. 9, according to the New Mexico Environment Department.

FARMINGTON — San Juan Regional Medical Center is launching a new pediatrics COVID-19 vaccine clinic to help get teens in the community vaccinated and reduce the spread of the virus.

San Juan Health Partners Pediatrics has launched a COVID-19 vaccine clinic which operates every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon by appointment, at 407 S. Schwartz Ave. Suite 102, according to a hospital news release.

A vaccination event will also take place at Aztec High School on the afternoon of Sept. 16.

The hospital shared the Centers for Disease and Prevention recommendation that everyone 12 years and older receive a COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves from the virus.

Dr. Preston Herrington in the news release urged the public to vaccine those between 12 and 16-years-old to help control the spread of COVID-19.

“The vaccines are really excellent,” Herrington said in the news release. “Even with the changing variants, the vaccines still hold quite well as far as preventing severe illness, hospitalization and even death.”

The CDC states the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has shown early promise to not only protect the inoculated from spreading the virus but also prevent them from becoming seriously sick and become hospitalized.

There were 78.3 percent of New Mexico residents 18 years and older who have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sept. 9, and 68.4 percent who have completed their vaccinations, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

For San Juan County, 83.4 percent of residents have at least one vaccine dose and 68.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

It comes as eight San Juan County middle and high schools have listed two or more positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

Of the 11 San Juan County listings in the state Rapid Response lists, all but two are tied to the area public school districts on Sept. 9, according to the New Mexico Environment Department.

Aztec High School, C.V. Koogler Middle School in Aztec; Bloomfield High School along with Heights, Hermosa and Tibbetts middle schools and Farmington and Piedra Vista high schools are on the list.

The Farmington Municipal Schools transportation department is also on the list.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 505-609-6700.

Aztec high school COVID vaccination event

The New Mexico Department of Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine event in an effort to help vaccinate Aztec High School students and the community.

The public event is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the high school gym at 500 E. Chaco Street.

Those seeking a vaccine are asked to pre-register at www.vaccinenm.org. The event will allow walk-up appointments and on-site registration depending on available doses.

Those under the age of 18 must bring a signed parental consent form or their parent/legal guardian.

The San Juan County Public Health Office can be contacted for more information at 505-327-4461.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e