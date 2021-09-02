PNM employees, retirees donate to San Juan County nonprofit, Montessori school

FARMINGTON — Two San Juan County nonprofit organizations received donations from PNM this week which will help children in the community.

Retirees and employees from PNM visited Childhaven and Casa Montessori Preschool on Aug. 31 to donate a variety of items, according to a PNM press release.

“Today’s acts of giving reflect our culture at PNM and the character of our employees and retirees,” Rodney Warner, director of the PNM San Juan Generating Station, said in a press release. “I am grateful to be a part of a company that cares about its people and about our local community right here in San Juan County,”

Some of those items included toys, supplies, activity sets and books in order to help to support these organizations which help the lives of children in the community.

Childhaven received a $750 checked and donations including STEM kits, rockers and walkers. The organization is focused on addressing issues of child neglect and abuse in the area.

Casa Montessori provides early childhood education to those a year and six months old up to kindergarten.

The school received more than 50 books including activity and coloring books.

