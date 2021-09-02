PNM employees, retirees donate to San Juan County nonprofit, Montessori school

Joshua Kellogg
Farmington Daily Times
From left to right, Childhaven Foundation Development Director Andrea Pena, is surprised by PNM director of the San Juan Generating Station Rodney Warner, PNM employee Mickey Marquez and PNM retiree Joe Gonzales with donations on Aug. 31 at the Childhaven administration building in Farmington.

FARMINGTON — Two San Juan County nonprofit organizations received donations from PNM this week which will help children in the community.

Retirees and employees from PNM visited Childhaven and Casa Montessori Preschool on Aug. 31 to donate a variety of items, according to a PNM press release.

“Today’s acts of giving reflect our culture at PNM and the character of our employees and retirees,” Rodney Warner, director of the PNM San Juan Generating Station, said in a press release. “I am grateful to be a part of a company that cares about its people and about our local community right here in San Juan County,”

From left to right, PNM retiree Joe Gonzales, Casa Montessori Preschool teacher Ms. Andrea, PNM employee Mickey Marquez, and PNM director of the San Juan Generating Station Rodney Warner pose for a photo after PNM donated supplies on Aug. 31 to the Farmington Montessori school.

Some of those items included toys, supplies, activity sets and books in order to help to support these organizations which help the lives of children in the community.

Childhaven received a $750 checked and donations including STEM kits, rockers and walkers. The organization is focused on addressing issues of child neglect and abuse in the area.

Casa Montessori provides early childhood education to those a year and six months old up to kindergarten.

The school received more than 50 books including activity and coloring books.

