Police release details of double-fatal vehicle crash in west Farmington

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Police Department is hoping to raise public awareness by sharing previously undisclosed details of a double-fatal vehicle crash that happened in June involving an allegedly intoxicated motorist who drove through a guardrail.

Farmington police have responded to three fatal crashes between June 21 and July 26, according to Farmington Police spokesperson Nicole Brown. Department officials are urging members of the community who do so to stop speeding and stop driving while intoxicated.

When asked why Farmington police didn’t disclose the double-fatal crash to the public when it occurred, Brown said there was a delay in identifying the occupants and contacting their relatives.

She also stated Farmington police believed the family didn’t want the agency to release too much information publicly about the incident.

Speed and alcohol likely factors in fatal collision, Farmington police say

Farmington police on Facebook referred to the June 29 incident as a "traffic crash," advising drivers to avoid the intersection.

Officers were dispatched around 9:29 p.m. on June 29 to the intersection of West Main Street and La Plata Highway for a single-vehicle crash.

A sedan occupied by two people was being driven southbound on La Plata Highway toward the intersection with West Main Street when it traveled at a high-speed through the intersection, according to Brown.

The vehicle then went through a guardrail and crashed into an embankment on the south side of West Main Street.

“I think certainly speed and alcohol were factors in that crash,” Sgt. Jason Thornburg told The Daily Times. “We’ve found no evidence of really any other contributing factors.”

Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports on the driver to confirm their suspicions.

Driver Brandy Palmer, 47, and front-seat passenger Davina Pinto, 46, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Brown.

The Daily Times was shown a video of the vehicle as it approached the intersection from one of the Real Time Crime Center cameras.

The footage showed a vehicle driving southbound on the highway as it swerves around one vehicle and continues south.

The vehicle travels at a high rate of speed into the intersection, in between two of the traffic lights in the intersection and drives off camera.

More deadly crashes reported in Farmington

The La Plata Highway and West Main Street fatal crash happened just days after a vehicle struck a motorcycle on June 21 near the intersection of North Dustin Avenue and East 20th Street. Alcohol is not considered a factor in that collision.

Motorcycle rider Sean Wiley, 49, of Farmington, died two days later from his injuries. Wiley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

There are no criminal charges stemming from the June 21 and June 29 fatal crashes.

The most recent fatal crash was on July 26, near the intersection of Murray Drive and East Broadway Avenue.

Roger Olguin Sr., 65, was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash that morning when he was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, Desiree Olguin, 39, was also ejected and flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for treatment.

The Daily Times previously reported Farmington police are seeing an uptick in the severity of injuries in vehicle crashes.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe is continuing to urge the community to drive the speed limit and don't drive while intoxicated.

