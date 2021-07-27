Passenger killed, driver injured in July 26 vehicle rollover crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON — A passenger was killed and the driver injured in a single vehicle rollover crash in Farmington on Monday where police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Roger Olguin Sr., 65, died in the crash on the morning of July 26 near the intersection of Murray Drive and East Broadway Avenue, according to a Farmington Police Department news release.

The woman driving, 39-year-old Desiree Olguin, was initially transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center for her injuries, then was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

The news release did not state her medical condition or the relation between the driver and passenger.

Officers were dispatched around 9:21 a.m. on July 26 on reports of a rollover crash.

Police say the car left the roadway near the right-turn lane of East Broadway Avenue, just before the intersection of Murray Drive and Broadway.

The vehicle then traveled south across a dirt area and became airborne over Murray Drive while continuing south, according to the news release.

The car then rolled into the parking lot in front of the ECHO Inc. administration office at 1921 E. Murray Drive, according to Farmington Police spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Roger Olguin Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Roger nor Desiree Olguin were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to Brown.

Traffic in the area of the crash was restricted for about seven hours until about 4:30 p.m. that day, according to Farmington police Facebook post.

Police believe the vehicle’s speed was a factor in the crash, according to the news release. The agency’s traffic reconstruction team is still determining the cause of the crash.

The police department encourages the community to slow down while driving as officers have seen a recent increase in serious traffic collisions, according to the news release.

