Farmington man dies from injuries in June 21 crash on East 20th Street

FARMINGTON — A motorcycle rider involved in a vehicle crash on East 20th Street in Farmington on June 21 died from his injuries two days after the collision.

Sean Wiley, 49, of Farmington, died on June 23 while being treated at an Albuquerque hospital, according to Farmington Police Department spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Farmington police were dispatched around 8:55 p.m. on June 21 to the intersection of East 20th Street and North Dustin Avenue on reports of an accident with injuries.

The incident involved the motorcycle Wiley was driving along with a four-door passenger car.

Wiley was driving eastbound on 20th Street as the car was turning south onto Dustin Avenue from the westbound lanes of 20th Street.

The vehicles collided in the intersection, according to Brown.

Farmington police are still investigating which vehicle had the “right of way” at the intersection, and the cause of the crash, Brown said.

Wiley was severely injured and was initially transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center before being flown to an Albuquerque hospital.

Police were notified on June 23 that Wiley had died. He was not wearing a helmet when the collision occurred, according to Brown.

Investigators believe alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

The collision closed down the intersection for nearly six hours before it was reopened to traffic.

Farmington police did not initially publicly release information on Wiley's death as it took place two days after the collision and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Brown said.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

