Two COVID-19 vaccine events set for San Juan County by state health department

FARMINGTON — The state health department Is continuing to organize COVID-19 vaccine events in San Juan County as New Mexico set to eliminate pandemic restrictions next month.

The New Mexico Department of Health has two events scheduled this week in San Juan County to dole out COVID-19 vaccines to the community.

Vaccination efforts have led to the state of New Mexico to eliminate its color-coded, county-by-county system along with all COVID-19 health restrictions on July 1.

San Juan County as of June 14 has 61.2 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated and 74.7 percent of residents with at least one shot or dose, according to state health department data.

A June 22 event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McGee Park is scheduled.

The San Juan College Health and Human Performance Center will have a vaccine event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 24.

People can pre-register at vaccinenm.org to reserve their dose. There will be on-site registration and walk-ins depending on the available doses.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is being offered for those 12 years and older while the single-dose Johnson & Johnson can be administered for those 18 years and older.

Several COVID-19 vaccine providers including San Juan Regional Medical Center, Sam’s Club, Kare Drug and Farmington Community Health Center (PMS) are listed on the weekly flyer.

People are asked to contact the provider directly to learn more about schedules and availability.

