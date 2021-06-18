State agencies issue smoke advisory for Farmington, surrounding areas

FARMINGTON — Two state agencies issued a smoke advisory for Farmington and the surrounding areas through Saturday morning due to a fire northwest of the area.

The New Mexico Department of Health and Environment Department at 5:52 p.m. on June 18 issued a smoke advisory for the city of Farmington and nearby communities due to the anticipated smoke from the “Barker fire,” according to the press release.

The advisory is scheduled to be in effect through noon on June 19.

The fire the state agencies are most likely referencing is a fire on the Ute Reservation in Colorado, near Hermano Mesa, according to a San Juan County Fire & Rescue Facebook post on June 16.

The county fire social media post states a large smoke column was observed in the area of Barker Dome on New Mexico Highway 170, near the state line in La Plata.

There is another fire northeast of Farmington which is contained but could also generate smoke in the area.

The Vosburg Pike Fire east of Durango was listed as 100 percent contained as of the night of June 17.

Smoke from the Vosburg Pike Fire might be visible in surrounding communities for several days, according to the Inciweb fire information website.

Smoke from the Barker fire is expected to occur throughout the night of June 18, as teams mop up the fire, according to the press release.

Those living in the affected areas should be prepared as more smoke could drift into the Farmington area through the morning and late afternoon of June 19.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

