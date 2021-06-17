Area nonprofits host Pride event at Farmington park this weekend

The Pride in the Park event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 19 at Berg Park at 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington.

DJ’s Way, Suerte Beauty, and Identity Inc. are hosting the event.

FARMINGTON — Area non-profits are partnering to host a Pride event this weekend for the community at a Farmington park.

The Pride in the Park event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 19 at Berg Park at 400 Scott Ave. in Farmington.

DJ’s Way, Suerte Beauty, and Identity Inc. are hosting the event. DJ’s Way is a non-profit organization focusing on mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

The flyer for the event states attendees will hear live music with food and drinks provided. Activities including a lip sync contest and a race in high heels.

Nicole Hall, Identity Inc. board president, told The Daily Times the non-profit joined after DJ’s Way and Suerte Beauty initially planned the event.

Identity Inc., the nonprofit which provides resources to the LGTBQ community, has had a rough time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hall said the nonprofit’s location in downtown Farmington closed down due to a decrease in funding, canceling group meetings by the organization. It’s also why Identity Inc. has hosted few events during Pride month this year.

She hopes the event will help drum-up interest for the nonprofit and fundraising efforts for a new location.

A DJ is set for the Pride in the Park event along with games and prizes, which are still being finalized.

The San Juan County Democratic Party will have a table, helping those in attendance register to vote.

'There's no one way to celebrate':How to mark Pride month, virtually and in-person

Information on services Identity Inc. offers will available. A portion of the proceeds from Suerte Beauty’s sales will go to the nonprofits.

An Identity Inc. raffle will begin on June 19 during the Pride event. A number of prizes will be offered from the raffle fundraiser.

Baskets from area businesses and organizations include produce from The Harvest Market in Farmington, products from Caldwell Coffee in Aztec, along with a basket featuring wine and a picnic basket with a bottle of scotch.

One prize package features a propane grill and a $100 Target gift card.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e