More than 1,000 affected by central Farmington power outage during heat wave

FARMINGTON — Parts of central Farmington experienced a large power outage June 16 as the city operated under a heat advisory warning during a week of extreme warmth.

The power was restored about an hour and 30 minutes after the first outages were reported.

The Farmington Electric Utility System announced a large outage in central Farmington at approximately 3:44 p.m. on June 16, according to its Facebook page.

The electric utility at 4:02 p.m. posted an updated outage map, which expanded north above Piñon Hills Boulevard.

The outage map covered a wide part of central Farmington, with most of the outages appearing north of East 20th Street, with the eastern border around English Road and the western border around Glade Road, just off Piñon Hills Boulevard.

The utility estimated about 1,400 customers were without power as of 4:25 p.m., according to its outage map posted on its website.

A FEUS update at 4:30 p.m. said customers in the area of 30th Street, Hermosa Middle School, the Civitan Golf Course and Smith's Food and Drug should have had power restored.

An update at 5:10 p.m. from the electric utility stated all power should have been restored.

Georgette Allen, city of Farmington spokesperson, told The Daily Times crews were working to identify the problem and restore power.

Residents can follow the Farmington Electric Utility System’s Facebook posts for updates.

The 5:10 p.m. update from FEUS said crews were doing safety patrols of the power lines, but they had not found a reason for the outage.

The large power outage occurred as San Juan County endured a heat wave that has brought temperatures exceeding 100 degrees this week.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the area around Farmington from noon to 8 p.m. on June 16, stating there is a greater risk of heat illness during the advisory.

The weather service has also issued a heat advisory for the same time on June 17.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

