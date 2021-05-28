'Healing Field' flag display returns to Farmington after last year's virtual event

FARMINGTON — The Flags of Remembrance: Healing Field flag display hosted by a local organization has returned to Farmington after a virtual event was held last year due to COVID-19.

The San Juan Rotary Club is hosting its ninth annual flag display at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Farmington at 1825 Positive Way from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May 28 through May 31.

The project involves dozens of volunteers who set up 600 flags on the Boys & Girls Club football field to honor county military and first responders who died in service to the nation, according to Rotary President Ginger Palmer.

Flags which are sponsored have dog tags displayed to honor a service member.

Last year's event was limited to videos posted by the Rotary Club to social media due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palmer said a virtual ceremony will be posted to the Rotary Club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NMhealingfield, which will include a reading of the names of those from San Juan County who died in service of the country.

The club is seeking volunteers to help with the take-down of the display at 7 a.m. on June 1.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

