Clancy's deals with unexpected equipment shipping delays, still eyes reopening this month

FARMINGTON — Clancy’s Irish Cantina had to deal with unexpected shipping delays for new cooking equipment, putting its target reopening timeline a bit behind schedule.

However, the Farmington restaurant’s owners remain undeterred in their goal to be back open this month.

Clancy’s general manager Lewis McMullen said the new equipment, including a new oven, fryer and flattop grill, is due to arrive on Tuesday – enabling him to aim for reopening either April 19 or April 20.

“We’re on the home stretch now,” McMullen said. “Things are looking real good. We’re getting real close now, for sure.”

McMullen said the new cooking equipment was originally supposed to arrive on March 18, which made it more frustrating to delay the reopening. At the same time, McMullen also said he’s mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic still may have caused the subsequent delays.

Clancy’s, which has been closed since November 2020 due to an electrical fire in its bathroom hallway, previously targeted April 1 for a reopening date, but had to adjust accordingly.

McMullen said the freezers and refrigerators are installed and turned back on, and all the remaining construction is projected to be done by Friday. McMullen said final inspections from the City of Farmington will take place this week, too.

McMullen also said Clancy’s is wrapping up the hiring process for new cooks, servers, bussers and expediters, and the staff is otherwise virtually set to go.

“We’re pretty well squared away. We’re trying to add on and beef it up. We’ve got a solid crew now,” McMullen said. “We’ve got enough to get rolling.”

