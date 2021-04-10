From mattresses to cardboard, Farmington residents turn out for dumpster weekend

FARMINGTON — Farmington resident Dennis Solis unloaded cardboard boxes that filled the bed of his truck during the City of Farmington's Spring Dumpster Weekend.

"My parents just moved here and we're helping them get rid of all their boxes," Solis said.

That convenience appealed to Solis, who was among dozens of city residents who brought unwanted items to the event's setup at Berg Park on April 10.

Vehicles were loaded with debris that ranged from yard trimmings, mattresses and tires to old children's toys.

The response brought delight to Farmington Clean and Beautiful Specialist Debbie Homer, who has coordinated the biannual event for several years.

"I love it," Homer said.

She added dumpster weekend offers an easy way for residents to discard garbage and helps prevent illegal dumping in the area.

The event operated smoothly because of city employees, Waste Management personnel and volunteers from the Farmington Noonday Civitan Club and coordination with scrap metal businesses.

On average, residents will dispose up to 300,000 pounds of material, Homer said.

The city's Spring Dumpster Weekend will continue on April 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

San Juan County also had dumpster day at most of its transfer stations on April 10.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

