US Transport acquires Havens Transport, could bring 25-plus truck driver jobs to the area

FARMINGTON — US Transport has acquired Farmington-based Havens Transport, a move which could bring jobs for at least 25 commercial truck drivers in the Farmington and Albuquerque areas.

“We got this together just in time for the explosion of business,” US Transport Recruiting and Retention Director Jason Kent Crowell said. “It’s going to serve the customers better. For me, it’s going to serve the employees better… Our footprint’s going to be significantly larger… We’re actually attracting more (customers) at this point.”

US Transport is a Denver-based company that aids in transporting materials like cement to help pave highways and airport runways, according to the company’s website. The company also works with the oil industry in New Mexico and Arizona.

The company operates throughout Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wyoming, according to the website.

Havens Transport is located at 1280 Bisti Highway in southwest Farmington.

US Transport Owner and CEO Steve Nelligan said in a press release the goal with acquiring Havens Transport is to retain drivers, mechanics, dispatch, management and office support staff employees.

Crowell said the goal is to fill those 25 truck driver job openings this month, but that process would flow into April if there’s continuing interest.

To apply, call Crowell at 303-916-0483 or apply online at https://www.us-transport.com.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports and business for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.