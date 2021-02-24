San Juan County now 'yellow' on COVID-19 restrictions after meeting criteria for latest test positivity rate

FARMINGTON — San Juan County is finally in the “yellow” reopening level after just barely missing the mark two weeks ago.

The yellow phase means restaurants can have indoor dining at 33% capacity and outdoor dining at 75% capacity. Essential retail spaces and houses of worship can operate at 33% capacity, and places of lodging that complete “New Mexico Safe Certified” training can operate at 60% capacity.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, which released the latest numbers on Wednesday, San Juan County’s test positivity rate from the last two weeks dropped to 2.65%. San Juan County also averaged 10.50 daily positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

The yellow reopening phase requires either a daily average of no more than eight daily COVID-19 cases during a two-week period or a two-week test positivity rate of 5% or lower.

San Juan County came in at 5.01% for its previous two-week test positivity rate data on Feb. 10, narrowly missing one of the two requirements to enter the yellow phase by a mere 0.01%.

State rolls out new safety ranking color

New Mexico counties can now enter a turquoise level, designed for those that reached the green level for two consecutive biweekly updates.

Harding, Union, Sierra and Catron Counties are now in the turquoise level. Nineteen New Mexico counties are yellow, while six other counties are green.

McKinley County is among four counties that are still in the red level.

The turquoise level means restaurants that are "New Mexico Safe Certified" can operate at both 75% indoor dining and 75% outdoor dining.

Essential retail spaces, close-contact businesses and houses of worship can operate at 75% capacity under the turquoise level.

Places of lodging that are “New Mexico Safe Certified” would not have maximum occupancy restrictions under the turquoise level, while large entertainment venues, bars and clubs can operate at 33% indoor capacity and 75% outdoor capacity.

Note: This story was corrected due to an error in the original press release from the State of New Mexico. Indoor dining is allowed at 33% capacity. The original release indicated a lower percentage.

