Mediterranean restaurant coming to downtown Farmington

FARMINGTON — Khaled Assi wanted to provide a healthier food option for those tired of the monotony of eating cheeseburgers and other fast food items, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why he’s launching his new Mediterranean restaurant, Olive Tree, in downtown Farmington — featuring popular Middle Eastern dishes like hummus, shawarma beef, shish kabobs, a spiced chickpea light meal called falafel and a sweet cheese dessert called kunafa.

“A lot of people, they’re excited to have Mediterranean food here in town,” Assi said. “The taste is the most important thing. The taste of the Mediterranean food, that’s different.”

Assi also said his research suggested there are people in town who describe themselves as vegetarians, and that having vegetarian items and grilled meats will further accommodate that crowd.

Assi, who’s originally from Jerusalem and previously owned a similar Mediterranean restaurant in Gallup, said he first planned to open Olive Tree last February, but had to postpone those plans because of the pandemic.

Olive Tree, located directly across from Artifacts Gallery, will hold its grand opening on Friday at around 12 p.m.

For the time being, Assi said his establishment will offer carryout services, including on DoorDash, due to the state’s indoor dining restrictions. For more information, call 505-278-8520.

“We’re here to serve the community,” Assi said. “I’m so excited. We’re all excited.”

