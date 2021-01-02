San Juan Regional Medical Center welcomes first newborn baby of 2021

FARMINGTON — Welcome to the world, Theobhlius Sogau.

San Juan Regional Medical Center’s first newborn baby of 2021 was born at 8:53 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The boy, born to Elizabeth Samson and David Vitt Sogau, came in at 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Theobhlius was born three days before his scheduled due date, and he's the first child for both parents.

“It is so exciting… It’s really nice to be able to celebrate something positive like the birth of a baby,” hospital spokesperson Laura Werbner said.

Werbner said the family recent moved to Aztec from the western Pacific Ocean island of Micronesia. Micronesia is located more than 2,500 miles east of the Philippines.

When asked about media availability, Werbner said the family wouldn’t be able to comment because they don’t speak English and the hospital couldn’t find the family’s native language through its electronic interpreter system.

