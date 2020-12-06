San Juan Animal League will hold a pet food drive to help pet owners facing financial woes

FARMINGTON — San Juan Animal League wants to ensure pet owners facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 don’t have to stress over feeding their animal companions this holiday season.

The non-profit animal health group will collect dry dog and cat food donations for its “12 Days of Christmas” pet food rive, starting Tuesday and through Dec. 19.

“There’s an increased need for food,” said Barb Luther, who’s organizing the pet food drive.

Luther said the pet food donations can be dropped off at any of the seven locations, including the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter and the Aztec Safeway, during normal daytime business hours.

Luther also said one can order pet food using a wish list online at Amazon.com and Chewy.com, and send the items to Farmington Regional Animal Shelter, located at 133 N. Browning Parkway, via contactless delivery.

Luther said the pet food donations will be distributed to families in need of those items through a pet food pantry at the shelter sometime after Dec. 19.

“We’re going to add to it and make it more robust,” Luther said, adding the exact distribution dates are to be determined.

For more information on the pet food drive, call San Juan Animal League at 505-325-3366.

For those looking to schedule a time after Dec. 19 to pick up pet food, call Farmington Regional Animal Shelter at 505-599-1098.

Pet food donation drop-off locations

Farmington Regional Animal Shelter

133 N. Browning Parkway in Farmington

Canine Castle

1903 E. Mojave St. in Farmington

Discount Tire

3340 E. Main Street in Farmington

San Juan Nurseries

800 E. 20th St. in Farmington

Artifacts Gallery

302 E. Main Street in Farmington

Bloomfield Big R

1500 W. Broadway in Bloomfield

Aztec Safeway

415 N. Main Street in Aztec

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577, mhollinshead@daily-times.com and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

