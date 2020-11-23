Here are some eateries that will offer carryout and delivery services on Thanksgiving

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — In case one doesn’t have the time or means to cook Thanksgiving dinner, here are some restaurants that’ll be offering Thanksgiving dinner specials and other meal specials via carryout or delivery:

IHOP

The restaurant chain will be offering a Thanksgiving dinner special. That includes turkey, gravy, garlic bread, a choice of broccoli, spinach, corn or mashed potatoes and a slice of pumpkin pie.

That regular deal costs $13.49, and orders for seniors cost $10.99.

IHOP, located at 3546 Main Street in Farmington, will be doing curbside pickup service, as well as home delivery via DoorDash.

Thanksgiving hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 505-564-3400 or visit ihop.com.

Denny’s

Denny’s will be offering a Thanksgiving dinner special for $10.79, which included a six ounces of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and two sides. Those sides include mashed potatoes, broccoli, French fries, onion rings.

There will be an option to feed a family of four for $37.99, but all four meals must consist of the same items. Denny’s will also offer pumpkin pie and pecan pie for desert, which costs $2 per slice or $8.99 for a whole eight-slice pie.

The eatery, which is offering delivery and store pickup services, also recommends one place their order no later than Wednesday morning.

Denny’s, located at 600 Scott Ave. in Farmington, will be open from 5 a.m. to Midnight on Thanksgiving.

For more information, call 505-324-8415 or visit dennys.com.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden, located at 5150 E. Main Street in Farmington, will be closed on Thanksgiving, but it’s offering a “take-and-bake” lasagna dish from 11 a.m. to 8:40 p.m. Wednesday one can heat up in their oven on Thanksgiving.

One can pick up their lasagna order using the restaurant’s curbside pickup service.

For more information, call 505-324-0546 or visit olivegarden.com.

