Buell’s Fish Hooks opens shop in Farmington, providing angler equipment needs

Matt Hollinshead, mhollinshead@daily-times.com

FARMINGTON — Bracing for the next spring fishing season in the Four Corners, Matt Buell wanted to provide that go-to stop for any and all equipment needs in time for when salmon, trout and other fish species appear more in the waters.

That’s why he launched Buell’s Fish Hooks, which opened its doors on Friday.

“I feel it’s been needed for years. So, I decided to give it a shot and give the fishermen and women of the Four Corners area something that they need,” said Buell, the store’s owner. “It really hit me that the fishing industry is more than it ever has been, but there’s not enough here to supply our locals anglers with what they need.”

Buell, who got his business license in July, said he spent time surveying people about product needs amid the increase in the number of people fishing due to the pandemic.

Buell said he discovered that the area saw at least a 27%-increase in the number people who went fishing in 2020.

“If even half of those people continue to fish, say, next season, then they’re going to need a place like this to help them get back out on the water,” Buell said.

Buell said fishing rods and reels, tackle boxes, catfish bait and trout bait are among the standard products available.

The current business hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m., and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Under the state’s latest public health order, which goes into effect starting Monday and lasts through at least Nov. 30, essential businesses identified as “retail spaces” can’t exceed either 25% of a store’s maximum occupancy — or more than 75 customers in the business space at any given time, whichever is the lesser of the two.

Buell said he will also take online orders, especially in the event COVID-19 restrictions temporarily halt in-person retail shopping in the coming days. Buell said he’s putting the final touches on the store’s website.

Once an online order is ready, Buell said there will be a curbside pickup service option. Should the public health order halt that method at a later date, Buell said he will look into home delivery services if necessary.

“Obviously, I’m starting off small. What’s here in the store is what we have right now,” Buell said.

For more information about the store, located at 3030 E. Main St. in Farmington, call 505-793-2555 or email Buell at buellsfishhooks@outlook.com.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e